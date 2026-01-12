Masters of Albion Launches April 22 for PC - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer 22cans announced the god game, Masters of Albion, will launch for PC via Steam on April 22.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Masters of Albion is a god game that goes beyond the genre. Mixing strategy with simulation, town management, and tower defense, the game takes you into the rich narrative world of Albion.

Starting in the undeveloped village of Oakridge, players will step into the body of a god, controlling the town and its citizens, building a small business and completing orders for various customers.

But Masters of Albion goes beyond mere city building as it weaves a rich narrative into the gameplay, and offers players the opportunity to enter into the bodies of the people, exploring the world through their eyes, as they tackle challenges and quests, battle with bandits, search for secrets and treasures, and roam freely across the world.

Masters of Albion is a game of two halves, as the days allow for exploration and the cozy pleasures of building houses, painting and decorating, designing all manner of products, customizing their workers and heroes, and interacting with the NPCs. But when night falls, the game turns on its head as each town comes under attack from monsters and beasts.

Your aim is to complete the tasks given to you each day and survive the nights before you can continue your journey through the story of Albion and the drive to become the Master of the Mask.

Story

Old Albion is gone, swept away by the advance of modern technology. But magic, once forgotten, seeks to return, curling its fingers around the edges of this world and squeezing the life force from its peoples.

You play the role of the Chosen One, granted the power of a god, to shape the world as you see fit, in order to defeat an ancient power and a deadly enemy.

It is your destiny to defend the people of Albion, and wield the power of the Mask as only a pure blood can.

Town Management

As a god, you have control over your towns and villages:

Design and build every building.

Hire and house your workforce.

Customize, paint, pattern, and use “Weird Designs” for any building.

Combine building types to make unique, multi-faceted structures using our innovative system.

No timers or waiting for buildings to complete! You put it together and it works instantly.

Explore

Roam freely across Albion’s open world:

See the world from a God’s view, or possess heroes, dogs, workers, and chickens and explore Albion from ground level.

Complete quests to unlock treasures.

Delve into the underground caves and battle marauding bandits.

Upgrade your Heroes with self made weapons and armor.

Touch grass, kick chickens, and unearth treasures across all Albion.

God Hand

Take control with the God Hand, and enjoy absolute freedom:

Build entire towns.

Design clothes, weapons, food, clothes, and armor.

Destroy armies of enemies with incredible god powers Interact with impunity.

Possess the living and control their bodies.

Use your hand to insult or admire, cajole, or be cruel to your entire workforce.

Ignite the creatures with fiery balls of flame.

Electrocute your enemies with lightning bursting from your fingertips.

Throw giant boulders, spiked balls, exploding barrels, or just plain old fashioned people.

Dig for buried treasure.

Enjoy the freedom that being a god brings.

Combat

When night falls, malevolent creatures rise up and flock to your towns, destroying everything in their path. With the power of a god, defend against their onslaught:

Construct and arm powerful defensive turrets.

Hire Heroes and strategically place them in defensive positions.

Erect walls and delay your enemies, or channel them into impending doom.

Use your God Hand to reign down terror, with lightning and fire—smote your enemies with the vengeance of an immortal!

Grab boulders and explosive barrels and hurl them into the path of the beasts.

Possess your heroes to go mano a mano with your attackers.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles