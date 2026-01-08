GameCube's Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance Added to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack - News

Nintendo announced the GameCube game - Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance - has been added to the Nintendo GameCube – Nintendo Classics app on the Nintendo Switch 2. A subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack is required.

Dark days are rising…

War has engulfed the land of Tellius, where human beorc and half-human laguz view each other with mistrust. When a surprise invasion triggers a worldwide conflict, a sinister force emerges from the shadows and pits the two against one another. Only a young mercenary named Ike and his small band of soldiers-for-hire stand between Tellius and madness.

Command new units and familiar favorites, including shape-shifting laguz and spear-wielding wyvern riders, in lush 3-D battles.

Master strategy, steel, and sorcery to guide Ike and his forces to victory and restore peace to the seven kingdoms.

Customize your units with combat skills like Deadeye, but guide them carefully—if they fall in battle, they’re gone forever!

