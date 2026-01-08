Mario Kart World Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch 2 Sells 200K - Sales

Mario Kart World (NS2) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 94,645 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 28, 2025.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A (NS) is in second place with sales of 59,469 units, while the Switch 2 version is in fourth place with sales of 46,868 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 32,649 units, while the Switch 2 version is in sixth place with sales of 30,154 units.

Kirby Air Riders (NS2) is in third place with sales 47,793 units, Donkey Kong Bananza (NS2) is in seventh place with sales of 15,258 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 14,985 units.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (NS2) is in ninth place with sales of 14,808 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in 10th place with sales of 13,839 units.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling platform with 200,257 units sold. The Switch 1 sold 32,775 units, The PlayStation 5 sold 19,232 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 297 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 15 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[SW2] Mario Kart World (Nintendo, 06/05/25) – 94,645 (2,668,381) [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Z-A (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 59,469 (1,529,823) [SW2] Kirby Air Riders (Nintendo, 11/20/25) – 47,793 (424,837) [SW2] Pokemon Legends: Z-A – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (The Pokemon Company, 10/16/25) – 46,868 (1,004,154) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (Konami, 11/13/25) – 32,649 (232,554) [SW2] Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Konami, 11/13/25) – 30,154 (188,535) [SW2] Donkey Kong Bananza (Nintendo, 07/17/25) – 15,258 (435,206) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 14,985 (4,109,192) [SW2] Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV (Nintendo, 07/24/25) – 14,808 (126,436) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 13,839 (8,311,118)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 – 200,257 (3,784,067) Switch OLED Model – 14,004 (9,397,922) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 13,587 (1,117,528) Switch Lite – 11,776 (6,804,465) Switch – 6,995 (20,213,756) PlayStation 5 – 3,995 (5,859,425) PlayStation 5 Pro – 1,650 (311,257) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 209 (24,711) Xbox Series S – 71 (340,361) Xbox Series X – 17 (323,855) PlayStation 4 – 15 (7,930,151)

