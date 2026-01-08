Phasmaphobia Developer Establishes Kinetic Publishing to Focus on Small Indie Titles - News

Phasmaphobia developer Kinetic Games announced it has established indie publishing label Kinetic Publishing.

The new publisher will focus on smaller titles "who have a clear vision for their title" and will release in the next 12 to 18 months.

Kinetic Games CEO and formerly-solo developer Daniel Knight says Kinetic Publishing will offer financial, legal, marketing support, and wider development guidance he wanted to have when Phasmaphobia launched in Early Access in 2020.

"It’s such an exciting time for indie game development, I can say that in the past five years I’ve learned so much," said Kinetic Games CEO and Phasmaphobia game director Daniel Knight. "The fact we’ve grown so much as a company means we’re now in the place where we want to support studios who come under our wing, and provide the support I’d have appreciated at the start of my journey."

Kinetic Publishing director of marketing and partnerships Asim Tanvir added, "We want to join the ranks of supportive indie publishers who champion and encourage creativity. We hope the guidance and support that we provide to indie teams will help in ensuring they succeed in what they do best, as well as encouraging innovation within the development space."

