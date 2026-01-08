PUBG: BLINDSPOT Launches for PC on February 5 in Early Access - News

Publisher KRAFTON and developer PUBG Studios announced the team-based five-versus-five player-versus-player-focused top-down shooting game, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 5.

View the Early Access release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

PUBG: BLINDSPOT is a team-based five-versus-five player-versus-player-focused top-down shooting game.

Fast-Paced Military Gun Action

PUBG: BLINDSPOT delivers a realistic and fast-paced top-down shooting experience inspired by PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS.

Weapons such as assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, long-range weapons like sniper rifles and DMR, pistols, grenade launchers, and more, each come with their own characteristics and feel.

Experience skill-based, thrilling and realistic gunfights in a top-down shooter like never before.

Combat Centered Around the Crypt

Enjoy the widely-known bomb mission rules, featured in various games, in top-down view with PUBG: BLINDSPOT.

Your team’s mission is to hack into the hidden Crypt within the building by installing a Decrypter. Use grenade launchers and explosive hammers to break through walls and defenses to reach the Crypt or ambush the enemy.

Or you can be the defending team blocking the enemies from reaching the Crypt and installing the Decrypter by blocking doors, setting up barricades to bar access.

When the Decrypter is activated, the crypt will change from blue to red, signaling that it has been hacked. The Crypt is used to control the Blue Chip. What could happen if it gets compromised?

Deep CQB Cooperative Tactics

In modern warfare, indoor gunfights, or CQB (Close-quarters Battle), are based on disrupting the enemy’s line of sight, securing your view quickly, and attacking before the enemy notices you.

PUBG: BLINDSPOT presents real-time line of sight shared with your teammates, which creates immediate, non-verbal cooperation, allowing you to experience fast-paced CQB combat with your teammates in real-time against actual players.

Unique Characters and Specialized Gadgets

The characters in PUBG: BLINDSPOT each have their preferred weapons and distinctive gadgets.

You will see familiar weapons such as the Mk14, AWM, and P90, and a variety of unique gadgets like Blue Zone grenades, recon drones, grenade launchers, and proximity explosives. And of course, staple throwable items like flashbangs and smoke grenades make an appearance.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

