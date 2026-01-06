ARC Raiders Remains in 1st on the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd - Sales

ARC Raiders has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 2, 2026, which ended January 6, 2026.

Steam Deck remained in second place, Baldur's Gate 3 is up two spots to third place, and Battlefield 6 dropped one spot to fourth place.

EA Sports FC 26 is up one spot to fifth place, Cyberpunk 2077 is up two spots to sixth place, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 dropped fell three spots to seventh place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is up one spot to eighth place, Dispatch dropped two spots to ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced rounds out the top 10.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

ARC Raiders Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Battlefield 6 EA Sports FC 26 Cyberpunk 2077 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Dispatch Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 ARC Raiders PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck Baldur's Gate 3 Battlefield 6 Marvel Rivals EA Sports FC 26 Cyberpunk 2077 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

