AKIBA LOST Launches September 17 for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PC

IzanagiGames announced AKIBA LOST will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on September 17.

Read details on the game below:

With approximately 20 hours of gameplay to reach the ending, over 100,000 still images, and more than 20 hours of filmed footage, AKIBA LOST is a large-scale live-action title. Players will switch perspectives (“zapping”) between the protagonist Shinjo and six female characters to uncover the truth behind the story in this authentic multi-angle suspense game.

From IzanagiGames, the creators who challenged the boundary between games and movies with Death Come True, comes a new live-action multi-angle ensemble suspense game—AKIBA LOST—developed in collaboration with Nippon TV, one of Japan’s leading broadcast networks, and the drama production company AX-ON.

Switch between the protagonist Shinjo and six female characters to uncover the truth of the story in this zapping-style adventure game.

The stage is Akihabara, Japan’s iconic subculture town. Game creator Shinjo has gathered six unique actresses who each embody the spirit of Akihabara.

Story

13 years ago, six girls mysteriously vanished in Akihabara—an unsolved case known as “Akiba’s Spirited Away.”

At the annual Game Show, Daiki Shinjo (played by Hiromitsu Kitayama), once hailed as a “genius creator,” boldly announces the development of a new game inspired by this very incident: AKIBA LOST. But the moment he does, strange disappearances begin again.

The cast of the game includes his sister Aoi Shinjo, who works at a maid cafe, underground idol Kokone Nagato, food writer Moe Kurosu, shrine maiden Chihiro Jimbo, cosplayer Wakana Yusa, and game streamer Yukimi Kurahashi—each a colorful icon of Akihabara’s vibrant subculture.

Yet, the story they were supposed to perform soon begins to bleed into reality.

It all begins with a threatening phone call—and the sudden disappearance of Aoi.

“Cancel the game’s development—or the tragedy will repeat itself.”

Can Shinjo finish developing the game? Can he protect his friends? Who is behind it all? And what really happened thirteen years ago?

The choice that determines the ending of this story is now in your hands.

Characters

Daiki Shinjo (portrayed by Hiromitsu Kitayama) – Game creator. Founder of “Shirosawa Games.” His debut title was a major hit, earning him the reputation of a “genius creator,” but his later works failed to replicate that success. He has two younger sisters; the youngest, Ruri, was one of the six girls who vanished in Akihabara 13 years ago in an unsolved case known as the “Akiba Disappearance.” Struggling with stagnation in his daily life, he declares that he will make a comeback by creating a game based on the very incident that took his sister away. Its title: AKIBA LOST.

Aoi Shinjo (portrayed by Sayuri Matsumura) – Maid. The younger sister of Shinjo, she works as the manager of a maid café in Akihabara. Since the disappearance of the youngest sibling, Ruri, she has often clashed with her brother, who immersed himself in game development, and they have barely seen each other over the past 13 years. After graduating high school, she has continued to live in Akihabara, the site of the incident. While usually somewhat aloof, she occasionally reveals a tsundere side that captivates many of her customers.

Yukimi Kurahashi (portrayed by Momoko Tanabe) – Game streamer. Working as a designer at "Shirosawa Games," she is also a popular game streamer, having gained a following through his streaming, which began out of his love for games. A huge fan of Shinjo's debut work, White Crash, he moved to Tokyo and boldly joined Shirosawa Games. He looks up to Shinjo and co-founder Takasawa like older brothers. His occasional Tohoku accent that slips out during streams adds to his charm and draws in viewers.

Moe Kurosu (portrayed by Misato Ugaki) – Gourmet writer. A gourmet writer specializing in Akihabara, known for exploring the district through its food. Originally a generalist writer, she became fascinated with Akihabara's subculture about three years ago and now introduces everything from long-established restaurants to the latest trend cafés and unique eateries with her own unique perspective. While her casual outfits are accessorized to match her style, her tough, tomboyish personality is reflected in her rugged car.

Kokone Nagato (portrayed by Yui Oguri of AKB48) – Underground idol. An underground idol active mainly in small live houses in Akihabara. She belongs to the group "Baby☆Macaron." While exuding the full charm of a classic idol, her ambition to succeed is unmatched. She switches clearly between on- and off-stage life, often wearing high-end brand clothes and accessories outside of performances.

Chihiro Jimbo (portrayed by Azusa Ohara) – Shrine maiden. A shrine maiden working part-time at Kanda Myojin, the guardian deity of Akihabara. After an event in her childhood, she came to believe in the existence of gods and developed a deep gratitude for the city of Akihabara. She is also an avid gamer and easily clears even difficult action games. Calm and gentle, her catchphrase is "Kami desu…" ("It's divine…").

Wakana Yusa (portrayed by MINA) – Cosplayer. A cosplayer based in Akihabara. She has dedicated over ten years to cosplaying Ririka from the legendary game Magical Elementary Student Ririka, fully embodying her love for the character. As a returnee from overseas, she is fluent in English and interacts easily with foreign tourists. Her cheerful personality and excellent communication skills keep her going full speed along the "Ririka cosplay path."

Key Features

Zapping: Character Switching System – Freely switch between characters to experience the same timeline from multiple perspectives. One character’s single choice may change another’s fate.

– Freely switch between characters to experience the same timeline from multiple perspectives. One character’s single choice may change another’s fate. Select: Choice System – The story branches according to the player’s decisions. A single choice can ripple across characters — and alter the ending.

– The story branches according to the player’s decisions. A single choice can ripple across characters — and alter the ending. 360-Degree View: Immersive Camera System – Step into each character’s point of view. Look around freely through their eyes for a deeply immersive, cinematic experience.

– Step into each character’s point of view. Look around freely through their eyes for a deeply immersive, cinematic experience. Buddy Characters – Meet colorful partner characters who accompany you throughout the story.

