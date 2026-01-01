ATLUS Launches Persona 30th Anniversary Website - News

posted 8 hours ago

ATLUS has launched a website in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Persona series. Visit the website here.

The website features new artwork by Atlus designer Shigenori Soejima that has all of the previous protagonists of the Persona series.

The first update on the anniversary website is teased for January 8.

