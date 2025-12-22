Electronic Arts Shareholders Approve $55 Billion Deal - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 day ago / 2,032 Views
Electronic Arts (EA) shareholders have approved the $55 billion sale of the company to an investor consortium, according to Game File reporter Stephen Totilo on social media.
The deal still needs approval from government regulators and if approved is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.
The investor consortium includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which is founded and led by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
A report released earlier this month revealed Saudi Arabia's PIF will own 93.4 percent of EA, Silver Lake will own 5.5 percent of the shares, while Affinity Partners will own the other 1.1 percent.
Saudi Arabia's PIF will have to play around an estimated $29 billion in order to have a 93.4 percent ownership.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
Boycott ae games. authoritarians shouldn't own our entertainment and should not get our money.
"Woke" means "Whatever I don't like", so of course EA is woke!
Yep. " Woke woke woke woke."
Jesus fucking Christ, but I will be glad when "woke" finally gets retired from the lexicon.
Dumb people will just come up with another word to say to make it sound like they are making a meaningful argument… but I get your point, at least it won’t be the ironically tired “woke”.
Honestly... I don't give two rats if a company is woke or not. I judge EA on the games they release.
If Battlefield 6 is "Woke" then it's a good game.
But selling out to overseas interests could either be a good thing or a bad thing, we will have to wait and see.
I've said this before but, if someone makes a big enough stink about them being a Saudi company, the NFL might drop their contract with them.
You know, I'm not a sports game guy, so I totally forgot about the Madden franchise. It is totally possible that their contract with the NFL already has a clause in it, something like the company cannot be owned/outsized influenced by a foreign entity, and that this deal could force them to divest of the NFL (same goes for NBA/NHL/etc - all sports leagues that I could see possibly having something like that in their terms).
The idea being that, those sports leagues wouldn't want their contract with an American-owned company being able to be freely transferred to a Chinese-owned company, for example. (in this case, Saudi Arabia)
I would cry tears of joy lol. If you know of any Youtubers who could possibly get this thing going, it would literally make my century.
I promise you that the NFL and its team owners couldn't care less whether EA is owned by The Prince, Mao, Kim, or Satan himself.
I doubt that the consumers care whether EA is owned by Prince Bonesaw. They've pretty much rolled the red carpets out for the countries that funded and carried out 9/11.
The Trump administration LOVES the Saudis and Qataris. They're leaning on Warner Bros. to accept a deal where they will be owned in large part by Saudi Arabia along with Trump's buddy Ellison.