Electronic Arts Shareholders Approve $55 Billion Deal

Electronic Arts (EA) shareholders have approved the $55 billion sale of the company to an investor consortium, according to Game File reporter Stephen Totilo on social media.

The deal still needs approval from government regulators and if approved is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

The investor consortium includes Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners, which is founded and led by Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

A report released earlier this month revealed Saudi Arabia's PIF will own 93.4 percent of EA, Silver Lake will own 5.5 percent of the shares, while Affinity Partners will own the other 1.1 percent.

Saudi Arabia's PIF will have to play around an estimated $29 billion in order to have a 93.4 percent ownership.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

