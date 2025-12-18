Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter Announced for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, and PC - News

Falcom has officially announced a remake for The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky SC titled Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in fall 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below

Turn the page on the explosive second chapter of Nihon Falcom‘s legendary Trails saga! Estelle Bright sets out on a new journey across Liberl to uncover the truth behind Joshua’s disappearance and defeat the sinister Ouroboros organization.

After quelling the coup d’etat that shook the Kingdom of Liberl, Estelle and Joshua have finally become senior bracers.

However, on the eve of the Queen’s Birthday Festival, Joshua reveals the dark truth of his past before vanishing into the night, leaving only his brief farewell: “Goodbye, Estelle.”

Armed with Joshua’s harmonica and an unshakable determination, Estelle embarks upon a continent-spanning quest to find her partner.

During her journey, she must take on the sinister society of Ouroboros as it emerges from the shadows to plunge Liberl into utter chaos.

The capital in flames. A colossal airship darkens the skies. The looming threat of the Shining Ring…

Confronted with the greatest crisis in the history of Liberl, Estelle and her allies battle to find Joshua and untangle the web of intrigue and conspiracy woven by Ouroboros!

Continue Your 2nd Chapter Journey

By carrying over your clear data from 1st Chapter, you can obtain exciting bonus items that will let you progress through the story more smoothly.

More Combat Options Than Ever Before

Overpower your enemies with new Crafts and S-Crafts! Link your characters’ attacks during Quick Battles with the new Brave Rush, and make full use of the orbment system for access to Arts.

An Unforgettable Story

Dive into an intricately woven narrative to uncover the conspiracies threatening the Kingdom of Liberl.

Expansive Side Content

Enjoy a variety of new content in the sequel, including minigames like fishing and poker, cooking with your companions, and fan-favorite characters joining as playable party members.

Experience the expansive combat system, richly realized world, and stirring story of the second chapter of the Trails series!

