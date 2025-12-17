Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II Launches in Spring 2026 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

Publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Studios announced the strategy game, Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in spring 2026.

The new release window will allow the team to further refine the experience in response to player requests following the Steam Next Fest demo, where it ranked among the event’s most played titles.

Building on this momentum, Bulwark Studios have listened closely to player feedback and have begun working on those widely requested features. The full game will now include an audio option to play with either “lingua-technis,” the binaric machine code language of the Adeptus Mechanicus that contributed heavily to the first game’s distinct atmosphere, or with the traditional human voiceover as heard in the demo. Movement systems are also being enhanced, with an optional setting to allow the Move action to auto-select when cycling between units, creating a smoother and more efficient tactical flow.

The team is equally committed to addressing performance concerns raised during the demo period. These optimizations, together with the continued refinement of new systems and campaign content, are central to delivering a sequel that meets the expectations set by both the community and the studio’s own ambitions.

Alongside the announcement, Kasedo Games have released the first in an ongoing video series which demonstrates customization systems and unique faction mechanics not present in the demo. Each instalment will highlight two deployable leaders, one each for the Adeptus Mechanicus and the Necrons, offering an in-depth look at their playstyles, abilities and strategic roles within the unfolding conflict.

