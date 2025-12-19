PS5 Outsells Xbox 360 - Sales

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the Xbox 360, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 has sold an estimated 86.12 million units worldwide through November, while the Xbox 360 sold 85.73 million units lifetime.

Up next for the PS5 is the PlayStation 3 with 87.40 million units sold lifetime, followed by the Nintendo Wii with 101.63 million units sold, and the PlayStation with 102.49 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 30.58 million units in North America, 30.44 million units in Europe, 7.22 million units in Japan, and 17.89 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the Xbox 360, which sold 46.14 million units in North America, 25.08 million units in Europe, 1.66 million units in Japan, and 12.85 million units in the rest of the world.

Further breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 5.34 million units in the UK, 5.87 million units in Germany, and 4.87 million units in France.

The PlayStation 5 launched worldwide in November 2020, while the Xbox 360 launched North America in November 2005, in Europe and Japan in December 2005, and the rest of the world over the following year.

