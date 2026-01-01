PS5 vs PS3 Sales Comparison - November 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 1,567 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 3.
The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006 in North America and Japan and in March 2007 in Europe. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.
PS5 Vs. PS3 Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 1,567,981 - PS5
Gap change over last 12 months: 3,312,668 - PS5
Total Lead: 28,109,281 - PS5
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 86,124,771
PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 58,015,490
November 2025 is the 61st month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 3 by 1.57 million units.
In the last 12 months, the PS5 has grown its lead over the PS3 by 3.31 million units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 28.11 million units.
The PlayStation 5 has sold 86.12 million units in 61 months, while the PlayStation 3 sold 58.02 million units. Month 61 for the PlayStation 5 is November 2025 and for the PlayStation 3 is November 2011.
The PlayStation 3 did not reach current PlayStation 5 sales until month 107 when it had sold 86.21 million units.
The PlayStation 3 crossed 60 million in month 62, 70 million in month 73, and 80 million in month 85. The PlayStation 3 sold 87.4 million units lifetime. The PS5 is 1.28 million units behind lifetime PS3 sales.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
At this time 117M looks like a given. PS5 is almost 30M ahead of PS3, and it's totals were 87M, which means that in order for the PS5 to not reach the PS4 number of 117M, PS3 should close the gap. And with the numbers it did in 2012 and 2013 and ahead, I don't see how this will happen. PS3 sold 12M in 2012, and 8M in 2013. PS5 will for sure sell more than 12M in 2026 and more than 8M in 2027. From there PS3 sold only 3.4M in 2014 which should be easy for the PS5 in 2028 even if it gets replaced.