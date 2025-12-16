Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Jumps Up the Steam Charts, Ashes of Creation Debuts - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 51, 2025, which ended December 16, 2025.

Ashes of Creation was the one new release in the top 10 as it debuted in sixth place.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 shot up the charts to third place following the domination at The Game Awards.

ARC Raiders remained in second place, while Diablo IV and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II re-entered the charts in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Rust is in seventh place and Battlefield 6 is in eighth place. Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced is in ninth place and EA Sports FC 26 is in 20th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck ARC Raiders Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Diablo IV Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Ashes of Creation - NEW Rust Battlefield 6 Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced EA Sports FC 26

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Steam Deck ARC Raiders Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Warframe Where Winds Meet Diablo IV Dota 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Ashes of Creation - NEW

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

