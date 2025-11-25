Xbox-Themed Crocs Announced for $80 - News

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft and Crocs have announced Xbox-themed Classic Crocs that are designed to look like an Xbox controller.

The Xbox Classic Crocs features the ABXY buttons, two joysticks, d-pad, and other buttons found on an Xbox controller. There is also the 5 Pack Jibbitz Charms that features characters and icons from Halo, Fallout, Doom, World of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves.

The Xbox Classic Crocs are priced at $80, while the Xbox 5 Pack Jibbitz Charms is priced at $20.

