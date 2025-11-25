By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox-Themed Crocs Announced for $80

Xbox-Themed Crocs Announced for $80 - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 342 Views

Microsoft and Crocs have announced Xbox-themed Classic Crocs that are designed to look like an Xbox controller.

The Xbox Classic Crocs features the ABXY buttons, two joysticks, d-pad, and other buttons found on an Xbox controller. There is also the 5 Pack Jibbitz Charms that features characters and icons from Halo, Fallout, DoomWorld of Warcraft, and Sea of Thieves

The Xbox Classic Crocs are priced at $80, while the Xbox 5 Pack Jibbitz Charms is priced at $20. 

7 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Leynos (11 minutes ago)

You deserve to be kicked in the balls with a spiked steel toed boot if you wear this.

  • +3
Signalstar (20 minutes ago)

I absolutely hate Crocs. I've never been a fan of Xbox. I can't think of a product that appeals less to me than this.

  • 0
TheRealSamusAran (40 minutes ago)

$80 for games is suddenly starting to feel like a great deal now.......

  • 0
Otter (1 hour ago)

I actually love this and I haven't touched an Xbox since 360 lol

  • 0
SecondWar (1 hour ago)

These look atrocious.
I mean the idea alone sounds tacky, but design with the buttons, joysticks and what not? Just awful.

  • 0
Signalstar SecondWar (20 minutes ago)

Ugliness is the essence of Crocs.

  • 0
The Fury (1 hour ago)

Okay...

  • 0