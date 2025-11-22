PS5 Outsells PSP and GBA - Sales

Sony's latest video game console, the PlayStation 5, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the PlayStation Portable (PSP) and Game Boy Advance (GBA), according to VGChartz estimates.

The PS5 had sold an estimated 82.53 million units worldwide through October, while the PlayStation Portable (PSP) sold 82.52 million units lifetime and the Game Boy Advance (GBA) sold 81.51 units.

Up next for the PS5 is the Xbox 360 (X360) with 85.73 million units sold, followed by the PlayStation 3 (PS3) with 87.40 million units sold and the Nintendo Wii with 101.63 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the PS5 has sold an estimated 29.75 million units in North America, 28.57 million units in Europe, 7.13 million units in Japan, and 17.08 million units in the rest of the world.

This compares to the PSP, which sold 21.62 million units in North America, 25.31 million units in Europe, 20.02 million units in Japan, and 15.57 million units in the rest of the world.

The GBA sold 40.39 million units in North America, 21.31 million units in Europe, 16.96 million units in Japan, and 2.85 million units in the rest of the world.

Further breaking down PS5 Europe sales, the console has sold an estimated 5.27 million units in the UK, 5.46 million units in Germany, and 4.52 million units in France.

The PlayStation 5 launched worldwide in November 2020, while the PSP launched in Japan in in December 2004, in North America in March 2005, and the rest of the world by the end of 2005. The GBA launched in Japan in March 2001 and in North America and Europe in June 2001.

