Red Dead Redemption launches December 2 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series, iOS, and Android

Rockstar Games announced Red Dead Redemption will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android on December 2.

Those who own the game on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, or the backward compatible Xbox One digital release will be able to upgrade to the new version for free. The iOS and Android versions will be playable for free with a Netflix subscription.

The PS5 and PS4 versions will also be available via the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 2.

Red Dead Redemption released for the Xbox 360 and PS3 in May 2020, and for the Switch and PS4 in August 2023, and for PC in October 2024.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into the events immediately following the blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2, in the critically acclaimed tale of John Marston’s journey to bury his blood-stained past. In its zombie-horror companion Undead Nightmare, fight to find a cure for the zombie plague that has overrun the frontier. All these new versions feature the complete single-player experiences of both games, and also include bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition.

Coming to Netflix and Mobile

More players than ever before will be able to experience these classics and take Marston’s journey with them wherever they go with Red Dead Redemption‘s debut on compatible iOS and Android devices—which includes mobile-friendly control options. Netflix members will also be able to download and play these versions on December 2 as part of their subscription.

Updates and Enhancements for Current Consoles

Players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can look forward to a smooth 60 frames per second experience, enhanced image quality, HDR support, and resolutions up to 4K. On Switch 2, we’ve taken full advantage of this new hardware with support for DLSS, HDR, mouse controls, and the same fluid 60 frames per second gameplay at high resolution.

Free Upgrades on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Switch 2

Current owners on PlayStation 4, Switch, or the digital backward compatible version on Xbox One will be able to upgrade digitally for free. Anyone who owns the PlayStation 4 version can utilize previous PlayStation 4 save data to pick up where they left off, and Switch 2 players can continue with their previous save data from the previous Switch console.

These new console versions—created in collaboration with Double Eleven and Cast Iron Games—will also be available in the GTA+ Games Library and the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on December 2.

