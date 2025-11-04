Psyvariar 3 Launches March 19, 2026 - News

Publishers SUCCESS Corporation and Red Art Games, and developers Red Art Studios and Banana Bytes announced the shoot 'em up, Psyvariar 3, will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on March 19, 2026.

Psyvariar 3 takes place many years after the events of Psyvariar 2. After the fall of ETA, a faction of Psyvariars declared that Earth was too precious to be forsaken. They vowed to reclaim and colonize it once more, with GUIS rising from its ashes to resume its original mission.

Decades pass. The Earth colony thrives. Then… a signal. Alien. Unknown.

The moment Gluon particles are detected, dread spreads like fire. The skies darken with a familiar terror—Earth is under siege once again. The time has come for a new generation of Psyvariars to rise… and save humanity.

Seven playable characters with unique shot types, buzz and bomb mechanics, and scoring systems.

Cotton from the Cotton series is fully playable with her own ship and abilities. Refined Buzz system that rewards skillful bullet grazing with score boosts and shield chains.

Signature roll mechanic updated for modern controllers all the while preserving the original arcade “wiggle” input for extra advantage and fluid movement.

Neutrino and shield system that give access to shields, speed boosts, and enhanced weapons by buzzing and shooting.

Strategic bomb variations that include short and long types with varying effects depending on the character in use.

Arcade, Arrange, Mission (49 short challenges), Caravan, Endless, and Practice. Dynamic difficulty selection that unlocks harder routes and exclusive boss encounters based on performance.

Seven distinct areas and bosses with varied attack patterns depending on the difficulty.

action the series is known for. Neo-retro 3D aesthetics inspired by early Psyvariar games.

