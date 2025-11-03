NetEase Games Shuts Down Fantastic Pixel Castle - News

NetEase Games is shutting down another studio, this time Fantastic Pixel Castle.

Greg Street, a former World of Warcraft and League of Legends designer, founded the studio in 2023 to develop a fantasy MMORPG with the codename of Ghost.

"Fantastic Pixel Castle will close its doors on Nov 17, "said Street in a LinkedIn post. "While there is still a chance we can secure funding after that date, it will depend on how much of the team remains.

"While we'd love to make our game, our first priority is to help our developers find employment, whether that's at indie studio Fantastic Pixel Castle 2.0, or at many of the other fine (and hopefully stable) game and tech companies out there."

He added, "To the literally dozens of people who reached out trying to help us raise capital, or through introductions to people who could, you humble me. There is still a chance one of them works out, and it really only takes one.



"To our supporters at NetEase, thanks for taking a chance on us."



Rich Vogel in September stated NetEase Games had shut down his studios T-Minus Zero Entertainment. The publisher this year also split from Mass Effect writer Mac Walters studio Worlds Untold and Xbox veteran Jerry Hook's Jar of Sparks.

NetEase Games last year had also shut down Ouka Studio, the developer of Visions of Mana.

