PS5 vs Wii Sales Comparison - September 2025

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Wii.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Wii launched in November 2006. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. Wii Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 607,830 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,064,194 - PS5

Total Lead: 7,616,970 - Wii

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 80,248,284

Wii Total Sales: 87,865,254

September 2025 is the 59th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Nintendo Wii by 0.61 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Nintendo Wii by 3.06 million units. The Nintendo Wii is ahead of the PlayStation 5 by 7.62 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 80.25 million units in 59 months, while the Nintendo Wii sold 87.87 million units. Month 59 for the PlayStation 5 is September 2025 and for the Nintendo Wii it is September 2011.

The Nintendo Wii crossed 90 million units sold worldwide in month 61 and 100 million in month 85. The Nintendo Wii sold 101.63 million units lifetime. The PS5 is 21.38 million units behind lifetime Wii sales.

