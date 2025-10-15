Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Headed to Switch 2 - News

Owlcat Games announced the story-rich classical RPG, Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2.

The game is currently available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and GOG.

View the Switch 2 reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Begin your journey in the first classic computer roleplaying game set in the grim darkness of the 41st millennium. Become a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers that reign over their trade empire and explore the fringes of the Imperium’s frontier.

Explore the Koronus Expanse

Traverse incredible distances in your giant voidship, traveling between a multitude of systems across the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous area of space. Despite being considered al backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void filled with prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration.

Your Decisions Matter, Lord-Captain

Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout the entire sector, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it.

Gather Your Crew

Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue that might include holy warriors, twisted psykers and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to gather ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their personal journeys, changing their destinies forever.

Plan Your Actions Carefully

Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged turn-based combat system. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough – use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader rule set allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore

