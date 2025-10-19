Switch 2 Tops 2M, PS5 Tops 7M - Japan Hardware Estimates for September 2025 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console in Japan with 219,923 units sold for September 2025, according to VGChartz estimates. The Nintendo Switch 2 has now sold an estimated 2.17 million units lifetime.

The Nintendo Switch 1 sold an estimated 107,125 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.11 million units. The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 106,117 units to bring its lifetime sales to 7.09 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 1,981 units to bring their lifetime sales to 0.69 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the fourth month for Switch 1 in 2017 are up by 0.08 million units as the Switch 1 sold 0.14 million units in Japan in June 2017.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2018 are up by nearly 16,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are up by nearly 1,300 units. PS4 sold 90,567 units for the month of September 2018 and Xbox One sales were at 710 units.

Nintendo Switch 1 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 201,499 units (-65.3%). PlayStation 5 sales are up by 52,873 (99.3%) and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 1,714 units (-46.4%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are down by over 35,000 units, Nintendo Switch 1 sales are up by over 31,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 74,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 600 units.

2025 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold an estimated 2.17 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.05 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 0.62 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.03 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Japan hardware estimates for September 2025 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 219,923 (2,171,319) Switch 1 - 107,125 (36,106,010) PlayStation 5 - 106,117 (7,086,691) Xbox Series X|S - 1,981 (685,906)

Weekly Sales:

Japan September 6, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 46,386 PlayStation 5 - 31,714 Switch 1 - 24,191 Xbox Series X|S - 163

Japan September 13, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 44,257 PlayStation 5 - 21,721 Switch 1 - 19,065 Xbox Series X|S - 128

Japan September 20, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 40,709 Switch 1 - 16,624 PlayStation 5 - 8,396 Xbox Series X|S - 401

Japan September 27, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 44,114 Switch 1 - 23,123 PlayStation 5 - 16,927 Xbox Series X|S - 446

Japan October 4, 2025 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 44,457 Switch 1 - 24,122 PlayStation 5 - 27,359 Xbox Series X|S - 843

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

