3 SNES Games Added to Nintendo Switch Online - News

/ 289 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Nintendo announced three Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) games have been added to the Nintendo Switch Online lineup.

The games are Bubsy in: Claws Encounters of the Furred Kind, Fatal Fury Special, and Mario & Wario.

View a trailer of the games below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles