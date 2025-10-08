Fallout Day 2025 Broadcast Set for October 23 - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Bethesda has announced it will be celebrating Fallout Day 2025 with a special broadcast on October 23 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK.

You will be able to watch it on YouTube and Twitch.

"Tune in for the latest news about our existing Fallout games, community celebrations, and upcoming fan events!" reads the announcement post.

