Marathon Closed Technical Test Set for October 22 to 28

posted 2 hours ago

Bungie announced a Marathon closed technical test will run from October 22 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET to October 28 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

The closed technical test will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Applications are now open on the official website until October 16 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET. PC applications will also be available on Steam starting October 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET.

"This is an important checkpoint for us as we test our improvements since Alpha, including three maps, five runner shells, prox chat, re-tuned combat pacing, solo queue, deeper environmental storytelling, and more," reads the announcement from Bungie. "That said, the Technical Test build is a work in progress and will only include a portion of what’s planned for Marathon’s full release, focused on the early player experience."

Read an FAQ on the Marathon closed technical test below:

How long will the Closed Technical Test run? The Closed Technical Test will run from October 22 at 10AM PT, to October 28 at 10AM PT. Participation in previous tests doesn’t guarantee participation in this or future tests.

How do I know if I’ve been invited? You will receive an official email from Bungie. Closed Technical Test invites will be sent in waves throughout the test.

If I’ve played in the Alpha or other NDA’d playtest, am I automatically invited to the Closed Technical Test? No, you’ll need to apply and be invited to the Closed Technical Test to participate.

Am I allowed to stream, record, or share my playtest experience? This test is strictly under an NDA, and as such you will not be able to stream or share your playtest experience publicly. Any feedback or recordings will need to be shared only in the NDA’d section of the Marathon Official Discord.

Can I share my invite with someone else (friends/family)? Your invite is specific to you, the Bungie.net account you signed up with, and the Discord account you provided during the sign-up process. You will not be able to share it.

How do I get access to the NDA Discord? Join the official Discord at discord.gg/marathonthegame. We will add the Discord account name you provided during sign-up to our NDA’d section. Access for the NDA’d Discord channels can take up to 24 hours to update. For those joining after the test has begun, we’ll be conducting role grants daily in the evening for the duration of the test. For Steam users, you’ll need to take the survey you receive in-game to provide your Discord and Bungie.net account names.

How do I report bugs or provide feedback? For bug reporting, you will need a Bungie.net account to access the Marathon Help Center Forums. For feedback, we will be sending out surveys to your email. Additionally, you can provide feedback in our NDA section in Discord. Access for both the forums and Discord can take up to 24 hours to update.

What regions are allowed in? North America Europe

What are the minimum system requirements? Console: PlayStation 5 Xbox Series S PC: Processor: Intel Core i5-6600 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti RAM: 8GB RAM



