Hideo Kojima and Niantic Spatial Tease New AR Project - News

Kojima Productions and Niantic Spatial during Kojima Productions' 10th anniversary special event held in Tokyo, Japan have teased they are working on a new augmented reality project together.

The game will use Niantic Spatial's AI software, which is able to span real-world objects and make then interactive.

View the teaser trailer below:

“We’re always creating games in the screen, even smartphones or whatever, and we want to liberate that, so your normal real life, [what] if there was art and entertainment in your everyday life?" said Kojima (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I thought that was brilliant and I was always thinking about that. So looking at [Niantic’s] technology I thought this was possible so we kind of teamed up here.

"I can’t really speak about details yet, but if you’re climbing a mountain there’s still entertainment there. To give a wild example, it’s like the real Death Stranding, in the real world, where you can connect with people, or connect with the actual environment there in your city. Previously it was like virtual reality, but this time I’m thinking about connecting with the real environment."

Niantic Spatial CEO John Hanke added, "At Niantic Spatial, we’re building a living model of the world that people and machines can talk to, creating a new canvas for real-world storytelling and interaction. We are delighted to be working with Kojima Productions to explore what our combined creativity and innovation can accomplish for new and existing fans."

