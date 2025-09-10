Pokémon Legends: Z-A New Gameplay Video Features Mega Malamar - News

/ 345 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released a new gameplay video for Pokémon Legends: Z-A that features a new Mega Pokémon - Mega Malamar.

View the gameplay video below:

Read details on Mega Malamar below:

Mega Malamar

Category: Overturning Pokemon​

Overturning Pokemon​ Type: Dark / Psychic

Dark / Psychic Height: 9’6″ (2.9 m)

9’6″ (2.9 m) Weight: 153.9 lbs. (69.8 kg)

Malamar’s brain has become enlarged as a result of Mega Evolution. Greatly enhanced psychic power overflows from its body, emitting a bright glow. This vividly colored light further amplifies the Pokemon’s hypnotic abilities, allowing it to freely overwrite the personalities or even memories of others—a terrifying power that can make someone seem like an entirely different person.

Its glowing, undulating tendrils are able to pick up on the feelings of those around it. It prefers battling with efficiency, using its powerful intellect to analyze the situation with levelheadedness as it fights. Mega Malamar views others—even Pokemon Trainers—as its pawns. If it disagrees with an order given to it by a Trainer, it will sometimes respond by hypnotizing them, making this an incredibly difficult Pokemon to interact with.

It appears that Mega Malamar has recently been spotted using its hypnotic abilities on citizens of Lumiose City, creating the boom in popularity for the Pokemon recently observed in a special video and across the Pokemon social media channels.

Pokémon Legends: Z-A will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch on October 16.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles