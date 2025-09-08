Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 35th week of 2025.

There were three other new releases in the top 10 this week. Gears Of War: Reloaded debuted in second place, Lost Soul Aside debuted in sixth place, and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar debuted in eighth place.

Minecraft dropped two spots to third place, EA Sports FC 25 remained in fourth place, and Donkey Kong Bananza was down two spots to fifth place.

Mafia: The Old Country dropped five spots to seventh place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell four spots to ninth place, and Super Mario Party Jamboree rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six multiplatform games titles in the top 10 and four Nintendo games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - NEW Gears Of War: Reloaded - NEW Minecraft EA Sports FC 25 Donkey Kong Bananza Lost Soul Aside - NEW Mafia: The Old Country Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree

