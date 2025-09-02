Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater Debuts in 1st on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending August 30, 2025.

There were two other new releases in the top 10 with Gears of War: Reloaded debuting in third place and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar debuting in ninth place.

Mario Kart World is down one spot to second place, Hogwarts Legacy remained in fourth place, and EA Sports FC 25 is down two spots to fifth place.

Donkey Kong Bananza fell four spots to sixth place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land shot up the charts to seventh place. Mafia: The Old Country dropped one spot to eighth place and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater - NEW Mario Kart World Gears of War: Reloaded - NEW Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Donkey Kong Bananza Kirby and the Forgotten Land Mafia: The Old Country Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar - NEW Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4

