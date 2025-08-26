Atari Acquires the Rights to Five Ubisoft Titles - News

Atari announced it has acquired all intellectual property rights to five Ubisoft titles - Cold Fear, I Am Alive, Child of Eden, Grow Home, and Grow Up.

Atari plans to re-release the games under its label on new platforms and with renewed publishing frameworks.

"Millions of players have experienced these worlds over the years, and this will open the door for long time players to revisit those memories while inviting new audiences to discover them for the first time," said Atari vice president of new business Deborah Papiernik.

"Atari has a rich gaming legacy and deep appreciation for these classic titles, we’re excited to see how they’ll evolve and connect with players in fresh, meaningful ways."

Atari chairman and CEO Wade Rosen added, "Ubisoft and Atari both have a legacy of crafting worlds that players can fall in love with—games that resonate with generations of players not just for how they played, but for how they made us feel. We’re excited to reintroduce these titles while also exploring ways to expand and evolve these franchises."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

