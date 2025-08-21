Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Adds Switch 2 Version - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Falcom announced Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2 alongside the previously announced PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC versions on September 19.

The Nintendo Switch 2 version will feature "higher resolution and frame rate for shaper, smoother graphics" and "reduced load times for a more seamless experience" compared to the Nintendo Switch version. There will be no changes to the in-game content.

In order to play the Switch 2 version you must purchase the Switch version and the $1 Upgrade Pack.

View the opening movie below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles