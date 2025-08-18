Morsels Launches November 18 for PS5, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Furcula announced the Top-down roguelike shooter, Morsels, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on November 1.

You are a hungry mouse, scrounging for scraps in the sewers, when you meet a magical sentient fatberg who teaches you to transform into a mighty little Morsel. With your new powers, set off to dangerous upper worlds where you battle against the cats’ oppressive forces and collect new Morsels, strategically swapping as you go.

From developer Furcula, Morsels is an oddball top-down, creature collector roguelite with a rotating roster of playable characters you switch between at will. Packed with frenetic action and personality, players use magical cards to transform into little monsters, collect and nurture a troop of your own monster friends to battle cat dominance, and persist at all costs to survive.

Features:

Fight enemies using your rotating roster of captured Morsels, switching between them at any time.

Each Morsel has its own abilities and strengths, and can become afflicted with ailments or boosted with power-ups and quirks.

Multiple hidden bonus levels with unique art styles and surprising gameplay twists.

Charming and addictive gameplay, with endless replayability.

