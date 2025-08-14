Jurassic Park: Survival Gets Behind the Scenes Featurette - News

/ 466 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Saber Interactive has released a behind the scenes featurette for Jurassic Park: Survival.

View the behind the scenes featurette below:

Read new details on the game below:

This newest look at the title shows how the teams at Saber and NBCUniversal are working together to create the immersive experience Jurassic Park fans have dreamed of for decades: the opportunity to explore a fully realized Isla Nublar in an all-new story set one day after the events of the beloved 1993 Jurassic Park film from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

The chance to take fans back to the original Jurassic Park to explore firsthand is one that’s been years in the making. Developer and publisher Saber Interactive has worked meticulously with the team at NBCUniversal to recreate the many wonders and dangers of Isla Nublar down to the finest details. Fans can look forward to visiting Jurassic Park‘s most iconic locations, as well as discovering new landmarks and surprises never seen before.

As Dr. Maya Joshi (played by actress Payal Mistry), an InGen scientist left behind on Isla Nublar, players will experience an intense mix of first-person stealth and action gameplay in thrilling encounters with the island’s unique dinosaurs, brought to life with special attention to capturing their authentic look, movement, and behavior from the film.

Explore Isla Nublar

Venture through a fully realized Isla Nublar filled with reactive wildlife, dinosaurs, and other surprising threats. From the iconic towering park gates to the Visitor Center and beyond, Jurassic Park comes alive like never before.

Evade Prehistoric Predators

Outsmart, escape, and engage with the film’s iconic dinosaurs. Use distraction, stealth, and ingenuity to overcome intense and unforgettable encounters against some of the deadliest creatures to ever walk the earth.

Survive the Island

Players will be challenged to navigate the park’s many varied locations and dangers. Use all the resources at your disposal and find intelligent solutions to endure the wide range of threats lurking on Isla Nublar.

Jurassic Park: Survival is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles