Simulation Game Docked Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Saber Interactive has announced port management simulation game, Docked, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A longshoreman’s job is never done. As the lead operator, you will be tasked with getting hands-on in the daily operation and continuous expansion of your father’s dock in the wake of a devastating hurricane. When the ships roll in, unload heavy cargo. When the flatbeds pull up, ship out vital materials and medicine to those who need it most. Stay on top of repairs and maintain massive equipment to foster the growth of your operation—become more than just any port in a storm.

“Port Wake” Calls

Vehicle precision and management skills are vital to your rebuilding and expansion efforts. Sign new contracts to build up your resources, then make high-priority cargo runs to fulfill your commitments. When the wear and tear starts to drag your equipment down, execute repairs under strict deadlines to continue your work. In Docked, every task is a critical piece of the puzzle in your day-to-day life from one end of the dock to another.

Operate Powerful Machinery

From colossal ship-to-shore cranes to sturdy, heavy-duty tractors, take control of a fleet of powerful machinery engineered specifically to fulfill your contracts and sometimes, save lives. Carefully tighten ropes to reposition raw materials and optimize weight distribution on flatbed trucks. Intricately navigate delicate cargo through tight spaces with little margin for error. Created with realistic size, scale and precise handling at the forefront, gain a first-hand understanding of what it means to work a dock.

Earn, Invest, and Expand

To accomplish your goals of saving the family business you must sign contracts to create and foster new logistical chains, ensuring the profitability of your wharf. Every job you take earns the cash necessary to invest in your operation and acquire new, powerful machinery. Purchase new lots to store your vehicles, upgrade your fueling capacity and power supply, and conquer new milestones for your business. Rebuild Port Wake, one cargo lift at a time.

