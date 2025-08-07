Content Warning Launches in 2026 for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch - News

Developer Landfall announced Content Warning will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in 2026.

Content Warning is currently available for PC via Steam.

View the Indie World Showcase trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get famous or die trying! Content Warning is a cooperative horror game where you film spooky stuff with your friends to try and go viral.

Step One: Go Down to the Old World

Squad up, customize your face with the ASCII face customizer, buy some gear and use the diving bell to go down to the Old World! Down there you’ll encounter scary physics-animated monsters, cursed relics and other artifacts!

Step Two: Film something scary

Film as many scary things as possible before you run out of oxygen, or friends…

Step Three: Upload to SpookTube

If you survive, you need to get back in the diving bell to transport you and the remaining members of your team to the surface. Upload your footage to SpooktTube and wait for the views to tick up!

And… Profit!!

Every run goes on for three days, the more scary stuff you film, the more you go viral. The ad revenue from your SpookTube videos enables you to upgrade your gear to film better videos and survive more easily in the Old World. If your team accumulates enough views in three days—you get to keep going with your SpookTube Career!

Features:

In-game handheld working video camera.

Two-to-four-player online cooperative play.

Voice chat.

ASCII face customization.

Make and save in-game recordings.

Your friends looking and acting silly.

Scary animated physics monsters.

Cursed artefacts.

Flashlights (many).

Fame (maybe).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

