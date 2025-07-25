Dying Light: The Beast Delayed to September 19 - News

Techland announced it has delayed Dying Light: The Beast from August 22 to September 17 for extra polishing.

The open-world action survival game will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Those who own the Ultimate Edition of of Dying Light 2: Stay Human will get Dying Light: The Beast at no additional charge.

Read the announcement on the delay below:

To all the Kyle Crane fans

As we’re closing in on the launch of Dying Light: The Beast, everyone at the studio feels your excitement. More than 150 previews were published this week from journalists and content creators and their response was universally positive. We’re blushing about quotes like “nailbiting survival horror”, “absolute blast”, “project with a soul” and being called a “standout game of 2025”. It proved the gut feeling that we had already - we’re making a very special, fun game. It also proved that the Dying Light community is the best. The preview coverage has been viewed by millions of players who looked at every detail of the game with laser focus eyes, highlighting, discussing and getting excited about thousands of details. We’re spending time effortlessly, reading and collecting your feedback and opinions and making sure that your voice is heard and we know exactly what’s important for you. It has always been our goal to make Dying Light: The Beast the best Dying Light game we’ve ever released. To honor this promise, we’ve made the decision to move the release date to September 19, 2025 to allow for extra polishing work. We understand that this may be disappointing, but our experience has shown how important the first impression is. With just four additional weeks, we can address final details that make all the difference between good and great. Areas we want to improve include finetuning the balance of gameplay elements, looking into clarity of UI, increasing the quality of physics, as well as tweaking cutscenes and player animations further as well as adding last little details. We’ll keep you busy this summer with regular updates from the studio and a playable demo at gamescom in Hall 6. Starting next week, we’ll also share an update on the game's gore and you’ll meet our good friend Bober the Beaver again. We’re almost there so please bear with us for the remaining 8 weeks – we can’t wait until you finally unleash the Beast on September 19. With the best regards from the entire team at Techland, The Developers of Dying Light: The Beast

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

