Switch 2 vs PS5 Sales Comparison - June 2025 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 3,132 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.
The Nintendo Switch 2 launched in June 2025 and the PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.
Switch 2 Vs. PS5 Worldwide:
Gap change in latest month: 2,685,826 - Switch 2
Total Lead: 2,685,826 - Switch 2
Switch 2 Total Sales: 5,443,650
PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 2,757,824
June 2025 is the 1st month that the Nintendo Switch 2 has been available for. During the latest month, the Switch 2 has outsold the PS5 by 2.69 million units when you align the launches. The Switch 2 is now ahead of the PS5 by 2.69 million units.
The 1st month for the Switch 2 is June 2025, while for the PS5 it is November 2020. The Switch 2 has sold 5.44 million units, while the PS5 sold 2.76 million units during the same timeframe.
The PlayStation 5 sold 77.41 million units to date. The Switch 2 is currently 71.97 million units behind the lifetime sales of the PS5.
Note: Nintendo Switch 2 first month is five weeks, while it is three weeks for the PlayStation 5.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.
Unless Switch 2 sales suddenly drops off a cliff, It's sales will easily beat the PS5's for 2 years due to supply constraints
i think the entire cycle the switch 2 wins.
Nah I think PS5 will easily win in the end. Even though Switch 2 has had amazing launch sales I'm just not really seeing the hype and excitement for it and it's very easy to purchase here whereas PS5 was out of stock for over 2 years. Maybe that's because I live in the UK where Nintendo is the least popular but we'll see.
you could be right. i do see the PS5 falling just behind the PS4 and the switch 2 outselling both of them by a few million but 20plus million behind the switch 1
As someone who was in High School and college student in America for most of the PS5's lifespan, I did not see much hype outside of like the first year from people I knew.
I do remember a lot of hype with the Switch 1 my Freshman/Sophomore year of high school as we would play Smash and Mario Kart on them during lunch. Obviously the switch being portable is a big part of that and I will be unable to see that now cause I simply am not that age anymore.
Attitude towards the PS5 is kind of just the default home console option I guess, at least from people I know