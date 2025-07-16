Sudden Strike 5 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer KITE Games have announced strategy game, Sudden Strike 5, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch in 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Diary of Corporal Wilson, March 7th, 1945.

Somewhere near Remagen, Germany.

We’ve just taken the bridge at Remagen—made a breakthrough they never saw coming. Speed was our ally. The day was chill, no snow luckily, but nevertheless our breath was forming clouds in the crisp air. And yet, we took to action, flanked their Pak 40 positions with our Shermans, locked down the east bank with a barrage by 75mm M1 Howitzer and pushed forward before they could react.

The whole thing was wired to blow—but we moved too fast. They didn’t have time. This wasn’t about firepower, but timing. Planning. Discipline. Every move counted, and we made it to the other side! This could well be the beginning of the end for this gruesome war.

Sudden Strike 5 delivers real-time tactics in epic World War II battles. A host of tactical options and more than 300 playable units open-up multiple approaches to reach your objectives in a 25 mission campaign on historical battlefields in Europe and North Africa.

Timing is key, seize opportunities like capturing strategic locations to gain access to reinforcements or destroying bridges to cut-off enemy movement. Outsmart your enemies while managing supplies, and make sure you are in the right place at the right time to turn the tide of battle.

Choose your tactics wisely—we’ll meet you in the trenches!

Command Massive Battles

Sudden Strike 5 delivers a truly immersive strategy experience 25 missions across huge, diverse maps and the highest unit counts ever seen in the series, setting the stage for large-scale tactical warfare.

Deploy a Vast Arsenal of World War II Units

Command over 300 authentic units – including more than 190 vehicles and 110 infantry units—such as the Sherman tank for the Western Allies, the Messerschmitt Bf 109 for the German troops, and the T-34 for the Soviet troops.

Shape Your Strategy in Dynamic Mission Gameplay

Utilize unprecedented strategic freedom by choosing your own tactics, units, and objectives to complete the mission goals. Seize and defend key locations like Field HQs, Supply Depots, and Train Stations to gain critical advantages, while using recon, sabotage, alternative routing, and smart unit combinations to outmaneuver your enemies.

Adapt Your Tactics With Customizable Commanders

Choose the Commander that best fits your playstyle and tactics – whether offensive, defensive, or more tactical. Each brings unique skills that can turn the tide of battle, such as deploying smoke grenades to provide cover on the battlefield or boosting the accuracy of your artillery.

Take Full Control of the Battlefield

Extended camera options let you zoom out for full strategic oversight or zoom in for a closer look at the frontline action, giving you better control over every aspect of the battlefield.

Challenge Yourself and Others

Test your strategy against real opponents or AI enemies across multiple difficulty levels, offering competitive player-versus-player challenges.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

