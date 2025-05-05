By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 308 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2025.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Forza Horizon 5 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in Europe. Forza Horizon 5 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Devil May Cry HD Collection came in second place in the US and anadam while it was Minecraft in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Forza Horizon 5
Minecraft The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Forza Horizon 5 Minecraft
MLB The Show 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
NBA 2K25 EA SPORTS FC 25
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Grand Theft Auto V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Grand Theft Auto V Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Assassin’s Creed Shadows Split Fiction
Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Days Gone Remastered
Days Gone Remastered Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
Split Fiction NBA 2K25
EA SPORTS FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Cyberpunk 2077
WWE 2K25 It Takes Two
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Lords of the Fallen
Mortal Kombat 1 The First Berserker: Khazan
PGA TOUR 2K25 Mortal Kombat 11
Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 1


*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Devil May Cry HD Collection Minecraft
Minecraft A Way Out
A Way Out Devil May Cry HD Collection
Devil May Cry 4 EA SPORTS FC 25
Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two
theHunter: Call of the Wild Need for Speed Heat
Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V
Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance
NBA 2K25 Mortal Kombat X
Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Batman: Arkham Knight
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gang Beasts
Gang Beasts Mafia Trilogy
Unravel Two Dying Light
Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild
Mafia Trilogy Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Dying Light Devil May Cry 4
Battlefield 1 Watch Dogs 2
Stardew Valley Hogwarts Legacy


*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate
Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Beat Saber
Alien: Rogue Incursion Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Metro Awakening Metro Awakening
Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion
Among Us 3D: VR Arizona Sunshine 2
Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Among Us 3D: VR
Pavlov Kill It With Fire VR
Kill It With Fire VR Pavlov


*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Roblox Roblox
Marvel Rivals Rocket League
Rocket League eFootball
FragPunk Asphalt Legends Unite
Apex Legends Stumble Guys
Asphalt Legends Unite Marvel Rivals
Fall Guys Fall Guys
eFootball The Sims 4

