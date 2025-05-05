Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion Remastered and Forza Horizon 5 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in April 2025 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for April 2025.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Forza Horizon 5 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, while it was The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered in Europe. Forza Horizon 5 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Minecraft in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Devil May Cry HD Collection came in second place in the US and anadam while it was Minecraft in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada, while it was A Way Out in Europe.

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Beat Saber was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. Call of Duty: Warzone was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Forza Horizon 5 Minecraft The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Forza Horizon 5 Minecraft MLB The Show 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 NBA 2K25 EA SPORTS FC 25 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Assassin’s Creed Shadows Grand Theft Auto V Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Assassin’s Creed Shadows Split Fiction Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Days Gone Remastered Days Gone Remastered Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Split Fiction NBA 2K25 EA SPORTS FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy EA SPORTS College Football 25 Cyberpunk 2077 WWE 2K25 It Takes Two EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Lords of the Fallen Mortal Kombat 1 The First Berserker: Khazan PGA TOUR 2K25 Mortal Kombat 11 Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat 1



*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Devil May Cry HD Collection Minecraft Minecraft A Way Out A Way Out Devil May Cry HD Collection Devil May Cry 4 EA SPORTS FC 25 Mortal Kombat X Unravel Two theHunter: Call of the Wild Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Kingdom Come: Deliverance NBA 2K25 Mortal Kombat X Grand Theft Auto V Battlefield 1 Middle-earth: Shadow of War Batman: Arkham Knight Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gang Beasts Gang Beasts Mafia Trilogy Unravel Two Dying Light Kingdom Come: Deliverance theHunter: Call of the Wild Mafia Trilogy Middle-earth: Shadow of War Dying Light Devil May Cry 4 Battlefield 1 Watch Dogs 2 Stardew Valley Hogwarts Legacy



*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate Beat Saber Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Beat Saber Alien: Rogue Incursion Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Metro Awakening Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion Among Us 3D: VR Arizona Sunshine 2 Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Among Us 3D: VR Pavlov Kill It With Fire VR Kill It With Fire VR Pavlov



*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Roblox Roblox Marvel Rivals Rocket League Rocket League eFootball FragPunk Asphalt Legends Unite Apex Legends Stumble Guys Asphalt Legends Unite Marvel Rivals Fall Guys Fall Guys eFootball The Sims 4

