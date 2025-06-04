By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Forza Horizon 5 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in May 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 265 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2025.

Forza Horizon 5 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Elden Ring Nightreign was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in Europe. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Star Wars Battlefront II was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Ghosts of Tabor topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Alien: Rogue Incursion VR in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Ghosts of Tabor in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Jurassic World Aftermath Collection in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. FragPunk was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5
ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA SPORTS FC 25
DOOM: The Dark Ages Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered F1 25
Minecraft Minecraft
MLB The Show 25 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 DOOM: The Dark Ages
EA SPORTS FC 25 RoadCraft
NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 The Precinct
HELLDIVERS 2 Split Fiction
Split Fiction It Takes Two
RoadCraft Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition
The Last of Us Part II Remastered The Last of Us Part II Remastered
Phasmophobia Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
The Precinct Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077
Assassin’s Creed Shadows The Crew Motorfest

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II
Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2
Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 25
The Last of Us Remastered The Last of Us Remastered
Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft
Mortal Kombat X Grand Theft Auto V
Capcom Fighting Collection 2 A Way Out
Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight
Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat
A Way Out Unravel Two
Gang Beasts The Forest
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mortal Kombat X
Stardew Valley Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Bully Gang Beasts
Call of Duty: Black Ops III Middle-earth: Shadow of War
The Forest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Watch Dogs 2
Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Battlefield V
Bloodborne Mafia III: Definitive Edition
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tekken 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions 

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Ghosts of Tabor Alien: Rogue Incursion VR
Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Ghosts of Tabor
Beat Saber Jurassic World Aftermath Collection
Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening
Swordsman VR Beat Saber
Among Us 3D: VR Swordsman VR
Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain
Metro Awakening Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR
Pavlov Among Us 3D: VR

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Fortnite Fortnite
FragPunk Call of Duty: Warzone
Splitgate 2 Roblox
Roblox FragPunk
Call of Duty: Warzone Palia
Marvel Rivals Rocket League
Palia Splitgate 2
Rocket League eFootball
Apex Legends Asphalt Legends Unite
Asphalt Legends Unite Stumble Guys

