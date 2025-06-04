Forza Horizon 5 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in May 2025 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2025.

Forza Horizon 5 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Elden Ring Nightreign was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 in Europe. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Star Wars Battlefront II was the top game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Red Dead Redemption 2 came in second place in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Minecraft was number three in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 in Europe.

Ghosts of Tabor topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was Alien: Rogue Incursion VR in Europe. Alien: Rogue Incursion VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Ghosts of Tabor in Europe. Beat Saber was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Jurassic World Aftermath Collection in Europe.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as in Europe. FragPunk was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Warzone in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Forza Horizon 5 Forza Horizon 5 ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 EA SPORTS FC 25 DOOM: The Dark Ages Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered F1 25 Minecraft Minecraft MLB The Show 25 The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 DOOM: The Dark Ages EA SPORTS FC 25 RoadCraft NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 The Precinct HELLDIVERS 2 Split Fiction Split Fiction It Takes Two RoadCraft Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition The Last of Us Part II Remastered The Last of Us Part II Remastered Phasmophobia Indiana Jones and the Great Circle The Precinct Assassin’s Creed Shadows Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Assassin’s Creed Shadows The Crew Motorfest

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II Red Dead Redemption 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 25 The Last of Us Remastered The Last of Us Remastered Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Mortal Kombat X Grand Theft Auto V Capcom Fighting Collection 2 A Way Out Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Heat A Way Out Unravel Two Gang Beasts The Forest Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mortal Kombat X Stardew Valley Kingdom Come: Deliverance Bully Gang Beasts Call of Duty: Black Ops III Middle-earth: Shadow of War The Forest Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Mafia III: Definitive Edition Watch Dogs 2 Onimusha 2: Samurai’s Destiny Battlefield V Bloodborne Mafia III: Definitive Edition Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Tekken 7

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Ghosts of Tabor Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Alien: Rogue Incursion VR Ghosts of Tabor Beat Saber Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Jurassic World Aftermath Collection Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening Swordsman VR Beat Saber Among Us 3D: VR Swordsman VR Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Horizon Call of the Mountain Metro Awakening Flight Simulator Delivery 2025 VR Pavlov Among Us 3D: VR

*PlayStation Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Fortnite Fortnite FragPunk Call of Duty: Warzone Splitgate 2 Roblox Roblox FragPunk Call of Duty: Warzone Palia Marvel Rivals Rocket League Palia Splitgate 2 Rocket League eFootball Apex Legends Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite Stumble Guys

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

