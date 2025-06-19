Lies of P Sales Top 3 Million Units - Sales

by, posted 52 minutes ago

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced Lies of P has sold over three million units worldwide.

The game had previously sold over one million units in less than one month and surpassed seven million players in March 2024.

Lies of P released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass in September 2023.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

