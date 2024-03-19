Lies of P Tops 7 Million Players - News

Publisher Neowiz and developer Round8 Studio announced the Soulslike action RPG, Lies of P, has surpassed seven million players.

"7 MILLION reasons to celebrate," said the developer. "Thank you for being part of our journey."

Lies of P released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on September 19, 2023.

