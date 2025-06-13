Switch 2 Sold Over 1.1 Million Units in the US for Launch Week Setting New Record - Sales

/ 1,165 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Executive Director & Video Game Industry Analyst at Circana (NPD) Mat Piscatella has revealed the Nintendo Switch 2 sold over 1.1 million units in the US in its first three days available. The figures excludes My Nintendo Store.

This is a new record for the biggest launch in terms of unit sales in the US. The record was previously held by the PlayStation 4. It should be noted this is month one PlayStation 4 sales as NPD did do weekly tracking in 2013.

"Nintendo Switch 2 set a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US, with over 1.1 million units sold during the week ending June 7, 2025 (excludes sales from the My Nintendo Store), "said Piscatella. "The record was previously held by PlayStation 4."

Piscatella added the initial projection total market for week one are around 1.3 million to 1.35 million units. He will have a better idea in a couple of weeks.

"The record-breaking launch of Nintendo Switch 2 in the US was expected, but that certainly makes it no less impressive or remarkable," he stated. "Initial projection to total market has US week 1 units at around 1.3-1.35M, but of course it will take a couple weeks to know for sure. Helluva great start."

79 percent of Switch 2 buyers also purchased Mario Kart World. This is either via the Mario Kart World bundle or with a physical copy. Digital sales are not included in this figure.

Cyberpunk 2077 was the second best-selling game, followed by The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

"79% of US Nintendo Switch 2 buyers also purchased Mario Kart World either physically, or as part of the Mario Kart World Switch 2 hardware bundle," said Piscatella.

Nintendo Switch 2 set a new all-time launch week unit sales record for video game hardware in the US, with over 1.1 million units sold during the week ending June 7, 2025 (excludes sales from the My Nintendo Store). The record was previously held by PlayStation 4.



[image or embed] — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) June 13, 2025 at 3:57 PM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

More Articles