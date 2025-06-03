Turn-Based Tactical RPG Never's End Announced for PS5 and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Hypersect has announced turn-based tactical RPG, Never's End, for the PlayStation 5 and PC.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Humanity stands on the brink of extinction. Only one village remains—an island of safety in a world devoured by the creeping darkness of the Never. You are their last hope: an undying warrior spirit, embodied in living silver, with the strength to face the Never’s endless hordes.

Never’s End is a turn-based tactical RPG about possession, sacrifice, and the power to reshape your world. Turn townsfolk into your mortal vessels, imbue them with elemental magic, and explore a vast and deadly wilderness in your quest to finally end the Never.

Command the Elements

The world of Never’s End is deeply simulated and completely interactive. Temperature, weather, wind, water level, and even the density of the earth beneath your feet can all be manipulated to gain the advantage in combat.

Drain rivers dry or flood the battlefield. Create rain and fog to hamper your enemies, or mighty winds to hurl them over cliffs. Freeze your foes or set them aflame. Reshape earth to gain the high ground, or melt it into deadly lava. Every battlefield is rife with opportunities—a well-placed spell can be the difference between victory and defeat.

Possess Your Party

Only you can survive the Never. Rather than recruiting allies, you must possess them—burning away their self and soul to turn them into living weapons. For each companion you gain, another life is lost: doomed to fight at your side until either you succeed, or they fall in battle.

Reclaim Your World

Fight your way through an open world of rain-soaked jungles, blistering deserts, and freezing tundra as you explore the wreckage of a forgotten golden age. Cleanse corrupted settlements, awaken long-dormant temples, unearth lost technology, and then reap the rewards as civilization rebuilds in your wake.

Destroy the Never

Your path to victory is your own. Will you hunt fearsome beasts to upgrade your temples, or establish new towns to grow your ranks? Will you trade lives in search of greater power, or prove your skill by heading straight for the Never’s heart?

There are many ways to prepare for the final battle, but every choice has consequences. The longer you take, the more lives you’ll require… and the stronger the Never becomes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

