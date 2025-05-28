EA Closes Cliffhanger Games, Cancels Black Panther Game - News

Electronic Arts has shut down developer Cliffhanger Games and cancelled its third-person, single-player Black Panther game, according to a report from IGN.

Electronic Arts Entertainment president Laura Miele in an email sent to staff said the changes are being down to "sharpen our focus and put our creative energy behind the most significant growth opportunities."

Electronic Arts is also laying off employees on both its mobile and central teams. EA declined to comment on the number of people let go.

"These decisions are hard," said Miele. "They affect people we’ve worked with, learned from, and shared real moments with. We’re doing everything we can to support them — including finding opportunities within EA, where we’ve had success helping people land in new roles."

Miele stated EA will focus on a small handful of franchises going forward. This includes Battlefield, The Sims, Skate, and Apex Legends. EA plans to continue to invest in its Iron Man game at MotiVe and the third Star Wars: Jedi game. BioWare will continue to work on the next entry in the Mass Effect series.

