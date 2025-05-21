Sony to Shut Down PlayStation Stars Loyalty Program - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it is ending the PlayStation Stars loyalty program fully on November 2, 2026.

The loyalty program will no longer accept new members starting today and there will be no new campaigns from July 23.

"Since launching the program, we’ve learned a lot from evaluating the types of activities our players respond best to, and as a company, we are always evolving with player and industry trends," said Sony Interactive Entertainment vice president of Network Advertising, Loyalty, and Licensed Merchandise Grace Chen.

"Through this evaluation, we have decided to refocus our efforts and will be winding down the current version of PlayStation Stars. We will continue to evaluate our key findings from this program, and are looking into ways to build upon these learnings."

Read the details on the changes below:

Starting today, PlayStation Stars will no longer accept new members for this version of the program.

If members choose to cancel their PlayStation Stars membership starting today, it will not be possible to rejoin this version of the program, and members will lose all earned Points.

Current PlayStation Stars members can still earn Digital Collectibles, Points and level up their status until July 23, 2025 at 7:59AM PDT | 3:59PM BST | 11:59PM JST. After this date, there will be no new PlayStation Stars Campaigns available, or any additional rewards or status benefits to earn.

This version of the PlayStation Stars program will fully end on November 2, 2026 and current PlayStation Stars members can continue to redeem Points as long as their Points don’t expire before then.

