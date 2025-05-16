Rumor: Red Dead Redemption 2 Coming to Switch 2 This Year - News

Rockstar's open-world wild west actiion-adventure game, Red Dead Redemption 2, is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 later this year, according to sources that spoke with Gamereactor.

The sources also claim Red Dead Redemption 2 will be getting a next-generation upgrade patch on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The patch will feature improved graphics and performance.

Red Dead Redemption 2 first released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in October 2018, and for PC in November 2019. The game has sold over 74 million units.

Rockstar parent company Take-Two does plan to release multiple games on the Nintendo Switch 2 this year. This includes Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, WWE 2K, and NBA 2K.

"We feel really good about it," said Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick in an interview with The Game Business. "But it always remains to be seen. We’re offering more on launch support than ever before for a Nintendo platform. We’ve announced four titles for Switch 2. It remains to be seen how it does, but I am a big believer."

He added, "Historically, Nintendo has done a better and more supportive job with first-party titles. But I think they are aiming to change that. And we have basically risen to the challenge and opportunity, and we’ll see how it goes. We voted with our feet. Nintendo has asked us to be supportive, and we do believe we’re doing that. Now we will see what happens."

