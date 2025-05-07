Strategy Puzzle Game Dorfromantik Coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Mobile - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Headup and developer Toukana Interactive have announced the strategy puzzle game, Dorfromantik, is coming to the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and mobile.

The PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One versions is ported by Headup and will mainly be faithful to the original release. The mobile version will be ported by Clockstone Studio and have a new game flow and mechanics optimized for touch controls and on-the-go play.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and GOG.

Read details on the game below:

Dorfromantik is a relaxing building strategy and puzzle game in which you place tiles to create ever-growing, idyllic village landscapes. With Dorfromantik, you can immerse yourself in a quiet, peaceful world at any time and take a break from everyday life. At the same time, Dorfromantik offers a challenge for those who are looking for one: To beat the high score, you need to carefully plan and strategically place your tiles.

Gameplay

In Dorfromantik you start with a stack of procedurally generated tiles. One after the other, you draw the top tile of the stack, place it on one available slot and rotate for the best fit. Thereby groups and combinations of landscapes are formed, such as forests, villages or water bodies, and you are rewarded with points depending on how well the tile fits.

On some tiles you will also encounter special objects that give you a quest: For example, the windmill wants to border 6 grain fields, the locomotive wants to be connected to 10 tracks or the deer wants to inhabit a forest with at least 50 trees. Fulfill these quests to get more tiles to continue the expansion of your landscape. The game ends when the tile stack is used up.

As you expand the landscape, you can advance into new, colorful biomes and discover pre-placed game objects that give you long-term tasks. Through these tasks you can unlock new tiles, new biomes and new quests.

Game Modes

Dorfromantik offers options for any style of play! Take a short break from life in quick mode or try to master the game in hard mode. The Custom Mode allows you to create your own rulesets and share them with others, while monthly mode awaits you with a new challenge every month. If you just want to relax and build your own landscape with no limits, try the creative mode!

Features:

Building endless and beautiful landscapes.

Unique mix of strategy and puzzle mechanics.

Relaxing and calming gameplay.

Idyllic village scenery.

Strategic placement to beat the high score.

High replay value—every session is different.

Many unlockable tiles and biomes.

Original art style with hand-painted board game feel.

