British Thriller I Am Ripper Announced for PC - News

/ 240 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer White Paper Games have announced a British Thriller set in the 1980s, I Am Ripper, for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read a message from White Paper Games below:

Each White Paper game we design is a reaction to our past work. To know this game, it’s useful to know how Ether One, The Occupation, and Dahlia View were brought to life.

Ether One (2014) was an adventure through the brain exploring what it’s like to live with dementia and the fragility of our core memories. The experience was deeply meaningful to us and taught us that we don’t need to be explicit with story. Instead, respect player input and they’ll place the pieces in order. In The Occupation (2019), the emergence of headlines, and not knowing what was true, whilst also being constrained by the ticking clock, forced the player to make choices about paths they were uncertain about. Dahlia View (2021) brought us a tragedy of how a missing child can impact a community of people and how to weave incredible characters into a thrilling experience.

The Ripper will create horrific circumstances forcing you to choose a path. The path will have consequences for someone, you just don’t know who. You have to figure out where your moral judgments lay. Power is all around us and how power is used relates to the scenario you’re placed in.

The thriller genre is underserved. We have media on TV, in movies, documentaries and podcasts, but we have few game examples. We want I AM RIPPER to cater to all those people who love gritty thrillers, but don’t have an interactive way of exploring the themes, situations and challenges in a non-linear way.

I AM RIPPER builds upon everything we’ve learnt about story delivery, tactile gameplay and meaningful consequence. It’s not a puzzle game, or a horror game, or a detective game, but it has all the key components of those genres to create something that feels rewarding, explorative of core themes and characters that feel real and grounded in their world.

We hope you resonate with our work and we’d love to chat to you more about our game if you have questions.

Thank you for your time,

White Paper Games

Read details on the game below:

Step into the world of Ripper.

It’s 1988, a small north-western dock town in Britain has witnessed multiple victims by a single killer who have been confirmed through forensic analysis.

Throughout the game, you will be faced with critical decisions which will change the outcome of your investigation.

You must confront a series of gut-wrenching challenges placing the fates of others in your hands.

Find the forensics, reveal the secrets and pursue the person responsible.

Features:

Branching narratives Players will be forced to confront choices that’ll ripple through their timelines and change story outcomes in distinct ways.

Tactile gameplay We love to create gameplay mechanics with high interactivity and this game will be no different. You can see an example of our tactility taken to a new level with the stitch-cutting sequence on our announce trailer.

Award winning storytelling I AM RIPPER is a fast paced thriller told from multiple perspectives. White Paper Games is known for its performances, storytelling and world building and this game will build upon these traits.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles