Compulsion Games Says Using Generative AI is 'Not Mandated' at Xbox

Microsoft has been pushing generative AI in recent years, however, the company has not mandated Xbox developers to use it, according to Compulsion Games CEO Guillaume Provost in an interview with Game Developer.

"I can absolutely guarantee [that generative AI usage] is not mandated," said Provost. "You're talking to the studio that literally builds shit by hand. In the DNA of the studio that we have, we're very craft oriented. We're very art oriented."

He added, "I think there are a lot of cases where it could be helpful in pre-production for us to do things like spitting out storyboards for us to see whether it makes sense or not— not really stuff that we use in production, but stuff that we want to accelerate.

"Just based on the types of games that we make, I would say we are probably not the studio that will use AI the most, and I don't think that bothers anything at Microsoft. The DNA of our studio is to handcraft things and to make them feel handcrafted, and that involves a lot of manual labor."

Provost says that using generative AI isn't on his radar, but there could be a path forward where it can empower creatives who don't have the technical skills or expertise of more experienced devs.

"I think we're not very close to that day," he said. "That's the long-charted route for where that goes. I don't think it ever replaces artistic choice. Somebody always needs to decide [for instance] when you make a green chair or a blue chair, whether they go well together. The type of DNA that we have, would use AI where it is useful and disregard it elsewhere."

Compulsion Games released South of Midnight for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on April 8.

